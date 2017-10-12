Although he was sidelined at Thursday's practice, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips state he expects Barron (knee) to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Barron, who recorded a season-high 15 tackles (12 solo) in Week 5, is currently nursing a knee. He has watched consecutive practices from the sideline. The plan is for Cory Littleton to fill in at linebacker should Barron ultimately sit out Sunday, but the expectation is for him to play.