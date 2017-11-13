Barron recorded five tackles, an interception and a pass defensed during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.

Barron continues to post strong fantasy numbers for owners and checks out as a go-to option in most settings. He's now recorded 62 tackles (55 solo), a sack and three interceptions through the past eight games. The 28-year-old linebacker offers a high-floor, high-ceiling combo, and it helps that the Los Angeles offense is forcing opposing teams into predictable game scripts playing from behind.

