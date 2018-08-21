Barron (shoulder) returned to practice Monday and coach Sean McVay hopes he'll be available for the season opener at Oakland, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barron underwent offseason shoulder surgery and was a limited participant throughout the Rams' offseason program. The Week 1 matchup with the Raiders is still three weeks away, and Barron's return to practice at this point speaks well to the likelihood of his availability for the start of the regular season.