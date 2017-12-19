Barron (knee) is still nursing a sore knee from Sunday's 42-7 victory over the Seahwaks, but the team his hopeful he can recover in time for Week 16, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Coach Sean McVAy indicated Monday that the injury was not serious, and that an update on Barron's status can be expected Wednesday. Cody Littleton would presumably be in line to fill in at inside linebacker should Barron ultimately not recover in time for Week 16.