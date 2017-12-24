Barron is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barron missed some practice time this week due to a non-injury related issue, but he was a full go on Friday, rendering his inactive status a bit of a surprise. Cory Littleton will be getting the start at linebacker in Barron's place.

