Rams' Mark Barron: Leaves mark on Week 6 win
Barron played all 69 defensive snaps and recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a sack during Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.
Barron nursed a knee injury all week and only got in a limited practice on Friday before suiting up against the Jags, but the ailment clearly wasn't a hindrance, as the linebacker turned in another strong fantasy showing. He's now up to 49 tackles (43 solo) through six games and checks out as a reliable option in IDP settings moving forward.
