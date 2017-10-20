Rams' Mark Barron: Limited in practice
Barron (thumb) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Barron failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so even putting in limited work during Friday's session gives him an opportunity to see the field Sunday. Barron will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's home contests against the Cardinals.
More News
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...