Barron (thumb) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Barron failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so even putting in limited work during Friday's session gives him an opportunity to see the field Sunday. Barron will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's home contests against the Cardinals.

