Barron (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice session, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Barron has yet to suit up for the Rams this season, but he's expected back soon and his limited participation bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. Logging a full practice at least one of the next two days would put him in a good position to return.

