Rams' Mark Barron: Nabs first pick of season
Barron tallied eight solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Cowboys to go along with his first interception of the year.
Barron recorded just one tackle in the Rams season opening blowout victory over the Colts, but has recorded 25 (24 solo) over the last three games. He saw the field for 68 of a possible 71 defensive snaps, and will presumably continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.
