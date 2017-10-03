Play

Barron tallied eight solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Cowboys to go along with his first interception of the year.

Barron recorded just one tackle in the Rams season opening blowout victory over the Colts, but has recorded 25 (24 solo) over the last three games. He saw the field for 68 of a possible 71 defensive snaps, and will presumably continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories