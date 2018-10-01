Barron (ankle) could return this week, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The Rams have been without their hard-hitting linebacker thus far but it finally seems like there's optimism on the horizon. Coach Sean McVay was somewhat neutral discussing the prospects of seeing Barron on the field in Week 5, but he did make clear there is a possibility. It's still early in the week so Barron's practice availability throughout will likely paint a better picture of his chances at playing than any premature speculation.

