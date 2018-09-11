Barron (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game at Oakland, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

On the heels of an offseason in which he concentrated on rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Barron didn't play in the preseason, but his absence from practice this week was blamed on an ankle injury. As the Rams embark on Week 1, they'll hand over duties at inside linebacker to Ramik Wilson.