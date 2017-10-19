Barron (thumb) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barron has made up for a one-tackle showing against the Colts in the season opener, totaling 48 tackles (42 solo), one sack and one interception over the last five games. With a thumb injury keeping him out of practice the past two days, there is some murkiness about his odds to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals in London. As such, his status should be watched closely to ensure his IDP viability for Week 7.