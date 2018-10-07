Barron (ankle) is expected to start Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This would be Barron's first game of the season. Barron is a versatile linebacker, as he made 86 tackles, one sack, four pass breakups and three interceptions in 14 games for the Rams last season. If he suffers a setback before kickoff, expect Ramik Wilson and Bryce Hager to continue manning the inside linebacker role.

More News
Our Latest Stories