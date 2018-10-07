Rams' Mark Barron: On track to play Sunday
Barron (ankle) is expected to start Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This would be Barron's first game of the season. Barron is a versatile linebacker, as he made 86 tackles, one sack, four pass breakups and three interceptions in 14 games for the Rams last season. If he suffers a setback before kickoff, expect Ramik Wilson and Bryce Hager to continue manning the inside linebacker role.
