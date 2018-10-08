Barron played 48 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.

Barron missed the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, but he certainly proved his health with a strong showing in his 2018 debut. Barring an aggravating his ankle or another injury, the Alabama product is positioned to return to being a go-to asset in IDP settings.

