Barron (knee) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a 15-tackle performance against Seattle last week, Barron was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. His Friday return supports what defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said Thursday when he relayed his expectation that Barron will play. If not, Cory Littleton likely would fill in at inside linebacker alongside Alec Ogletree.