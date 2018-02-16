Rams' Mark Barron: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Barron recently underwent shoulder surgery, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The reason for Barron's surgery isn't clear, as he wasn't known to have hurt his shoulder. Regardless, the veteran linebacker is expected to be healthy in time for training camp.
More News
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...