Rams' Mark Barron: Registers seven tackles in win
Barron played all 82 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 41-39 win over San Francisco.
After recording just a single tackle in Week 1, Barron has registered 17 the past two games, which includes 16 solo takedowns. He's an excellent complement to Alec Ogletree in the middle of the defense, and Barron projects to remain a serviceable fantasy asset in most IDP settings. He has some untapped playmaking upside that could begin to present itself on a more frequent basis too.
