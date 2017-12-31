Rams' Mark Barron: Ruled out for Week 17
Barron (Achilles) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Barron will miss his second consecutive contest due to an injured Achilles, while fellow inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (coach's decision) has also been ruled out as the Rams have elected to proceed cautiously with the health of many of their starters. Bryce Hager and Cory Littleton could be in line for increased roles at linebacker next to Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin.
