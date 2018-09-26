Rams' Mark Barron: Sidelined Tuesday
Barron (ankle) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Barron continues without a clear timetable for a return. Given the Rams' short week, it seems unlikely that he will make his season debut Thursday against the Vikings. Ramik Wilson figures to continue starting at inside linebacker in his absence.
