Barron played 31 of 49 defensive snaps and recorded a solo tackle, an interception and a pass defensed during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

It was a thumb injury that limited Barron's practice repetitions this week, but once again, he turned in another strong showing Sunday. Last week, it was a knee injury, so Los Angeles' Week 7 bye is coming at a good time for the linebacker. Barron has found a way to put fantasy points on the board in each of the past six games with 49 tackles (43 solo), a sack, two interceptions, two pass defensed and a fumble recovery. He continues to provide excellent numbers for IDP settings.