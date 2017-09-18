Rams' Mark Barron: Tallies 10 tackles despite loss
Barron recorded 10 tackles during Sunday's loss to Washington.
Barron was very active Sunday and made his presence felt loud and clear. The former Alabama standout also registered two tackles for loss.
