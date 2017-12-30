Barron (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Barron sat out last Sunday's win over the Titans and was a non-participant at practice this week. The only surprise here is that Barron has yet to be officially ruled out, as the Rams are expressing caution with numerous impact players as they gear up for a potential playoff run.

