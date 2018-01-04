Rams' Mark Barron: Will return Saturday as starter
Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Barron (Achilles) will start Saturday's wild-card game versus the Falcons, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barron didn't make an appearance in Weeks 16 and 17 due to an Achilles injury, which is understandable for one of the mainstays of the Rams defense. With one full practice under his belt this week, the inside linebacker will look to repeat his standard from the first 13 games of the season, when he notched 86 tackles (73 solo), three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.
