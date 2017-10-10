Rams' Mark Barron: Wraps up 15 tackles against Seahawks
Barron recorded 15 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
After grabbing his first interception of the season and recovering a fumble last week, Barron posted another dominant fantasy showing Sunday. He's now averaged 10 tackles per game the past four weeks and is affirming his status as a reliable high-end linebacker in IDP setting.
More News
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Nabs first pick of season•
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Registers seven tackles in win•
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Tallies 10 tackles despite loss•
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Won't play against Packers•
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Turns in solid 2016 campaign•
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Collects 14 tackles in Week 12•
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....