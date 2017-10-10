Play

Barron recorded 15 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.

After grabbing his first interception of the season and recovering a fumble last week, Barron posted another dominant fantasy showing Sunday. He's now averaged 10 tackles per game the past four weeks and is affirming his status as a reliable high-end linebacker in IDP setting.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories