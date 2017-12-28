Rams' Marqui Christian: Lands on IR
The Rams placed Christian (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Christian injured his shoulder in Week 16 against the Titans and wasn't likely to recover in time to play in Week 17 against the 49ers or at any point during the Rams' playoff run. The 2016 fifth-round pick was mostly a special-teams contributor this season, finishing the campaign with nine tackles over 12 contests.
