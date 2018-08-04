Rams' Marqui Christian: Performing well at practice
Christian made some noise at practice, delivering hard hits and intercepting a pass, Clarence Dennis of the Rams' official site reports.
Christian ended the 2017 season on IR due to a shoulder injury. Prior to his injury he had been primarily a special teams player, seeing the field on defense for just 47 snaps in 12 games. His solid play at Friday's practice is a positive sign for the young safety, who has been getting some extra reps while starter Lamarcus Joyner (achilles) has been sidelined the past few days. Look for him to increase his role on defense if he keeps up the impactful play.
