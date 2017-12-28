Rams' Marqui Christian: Planted on IR
The Rams placed Christian (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Christian injured his shoulder in Week 16 against the Titans. With his season now over, the 2016 fifth-rounder will finish the 2017 campaign with nine tackles in 12 games, most having come on special teams.
