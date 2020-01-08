Play

Christian recorded 36 tackles and two pass breakups over 16 games in 2019.

Christian's playing time on defense was sporadic, but he logged a 40-percent snap share or higher on six different occasions. The fourth-year safety will be an unrestricted free agent in March. If he sticks with the Rams, he likely won't have many chances to climb the depth chart if Eric Weddle (shoulder/knee) returns in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories