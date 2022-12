Copeland (ankle) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Copeland has missed each of the Rams' last two games but practiced throughout the week, including a full session Friday. Prior to suffering the injury, Copeland served a rotational role along the Rams' defensive line and had tallied 23 total tackles with one sack across 13 games.