Copeland (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Packers.

Copeland suffered a sprained ankle during the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders and didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for Monday's matchup. With Aaron Donald (ankle) also out, Michael Hoecht, Larrell Murchison and Jonah Williams are the Rams' only healthy defensive ends currently on the active roster.