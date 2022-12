Copeland (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Copeland suffered the injury in the Rams' Week 14 win over the Raiders. He was unable to practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's contest, so it's unclear when he may be able to retake the field. Copeland has served in a rotational role along the defensive line this season, and his absence should set Jonah Williams up for extra playing time.