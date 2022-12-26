Gay connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and converted all six of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Fantasy managers that chose to rely on one of the NFL's most accurate kickers against the top defense in the league were rewarded handsomely, as Gay booted field goals of 55, 53 and 30 yards while adding a whopping six extra-point kicks. Baker Mayfield was able to pick apart the Broncos by relying heavily on his tight ends and Cam Akers, which gave Gay an abundance of opportunities to put up points, and a much less intimidating defense is on tap for Week 17 against the Chargers, putting Gay back on the fantasy radar after a lengthy mid-season slump.