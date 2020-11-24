Gay will serve as the Rams' kicker Monday at Tampa Bay, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Gay is making his season debut, marking the third kicker used by the Rams on the campaign. He joined L.A. last week in the wake of Kai Forbath (ankle) landing on injured reserve, but the question remained whether the team would elevate Austin MacGinnis from the practice squad. It has opted not to, leaving Gay to handle kicking duties Week 12. Last season, Gay hit 27 of 35 field-goal attempts and 43 of 48 point-after tries as a member of the Bucs.