Gay made both his field-goal attempts as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 34-14 win over the Bears.

Gay converted from 53 and 22 yards on his respective field goals, starting the season with a perfect kicking record. Given the Rams' explosive offense, Gay is seemingly in a great situation to rack up the points as long as he remains consistent. In Week 2, he'll face the Colts on the road.