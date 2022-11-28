Gay connected on a 47-yard field goal and converted his only extra-point try in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

With Matthew Stafford (neck) and Allen Robinson (foot) joining Cooper Kupp (ankle) on the sidelines, the rest of the Rams' anemic offense did little in helping Gay get into a position to produce. Despite booting a lengthy 47-yard field goal in the first quarter, Gay wouldn't be called into action again until punching in an extra point in the fourth quarter. In Gay's past five games since the bye, the accurate kicker has only punched in six field goals and eight extra points. With the entire Rams' offense in disarray between injuries and subpar play, it'll be difficult for fantasy managers to trust Gay as their kicker for the remainder of the season.