The Rams signed Gay on Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
After cutting bait with long-time kicker Greg Zuerlein in the offseason, the Rams have cycled through a number of kickers, including Samuel Sloman and Kai Forbath. Forbath was the casualty of an ankle injury this past Sunday versus the Seahawks and was placed on IR, with the corresponding move the signing of Gay. As a member of the Buccaneers last season, Gay made 27 of 35 field-goal attempts and 43 of 48 point-after tries across 16 games.