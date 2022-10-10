Gay connected on one of two field goal attempts and converted his only extra point attempt in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The Rams offense had another weak performance on Sunday, limiting Gay's opportunities to produce. A 51-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter went wide right, and while Gay did connect on a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, it marked the fourth game out of five this season where the dependable kicker has had two or less field goal attempts. The Rams face a struggling Panthers team in Week 6 before going on bye, which may help boost Gay's otherwise pedestrian numbers.