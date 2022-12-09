Gay connected on one of two field-goal attempts and converted both of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 17-16 win against the Raiders.

It's hard to find fault in Gay's miss of a lengthy 61-yard field-goal attempt, which went wide left, due to an unnecessary roughness penalty called on Coleman Shelton that pushed what would've been a much more manageable 46-yard field goal back. Gay booted in another long field goal from 55 yards in the first quarter, and remained perfect on both of his extra points to help secure the Rams' first win in over a month.