Gay connected on both of his field-goal attempts and failed to convert his only extra-point attempt during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Gay hadn't missed an extra point since Week 5 of the 2021 campaign, so the miss in the frigid air of Lambeau Field should be looked at as an outlier, not a trend. In fact, Gay booted a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter, the third 50+ yard field goal made at Lambeau Field with temperatures under 25 degrees, and chipped in a 33-yarder as well to keep up his stellar 21-for-23 record on field-goal attempts with three games to go.