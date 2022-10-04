Gay connected on all three field-goal attempts during Monday's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.

It was another perfect performance for Gay, who opened the game with a 39-yard field goal before adding two short field goals in the second and third quarter, respectively. The Rams have struggled offensively to start the year, which is reflected in Gay's limited usage. Week 5 brings the Cowboys to town, whose defense hasn't given up more than 17 points in a game this season, so scoring opportunities may be at a premium again for the big-legged kicker.