Gay did not attempt a field goal Sunday while going 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in the Rams' 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Gay failed to produce at least one field goal for the first time this season, but he remained perfect on extra-point attempts, raising his season total to 13-for-13 over seven contests. The kicker remains one of the more accurate options in the league, going 9-for-10 on field goals in addition to his success on extra points. Gay could be more involved in Week 8 against the Buccaneers as both teams will look to rebound off disappointing losses.