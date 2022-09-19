Gay connected on his only field-goal attempt and made all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons.

Gay was busy early, as the Rams scored a touchdown on four of their first five drives. After that, Gay saw the field just once more, booting a chip shot 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The Rams' offense, which struggled heavily in the season opener against the Bills, rebounded well against the Falcons, and Gay will look to continue to contribute in a Week 3 matchup against the Raiders.