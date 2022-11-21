Gay connected on both field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-20 loss against the Saints.

Gay's production got a major boost in the form of a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter. The strong-legged kicker booted a 58-yard field goal with just 11 seconds left in the game, and added a 33-yard chip shot at the start of the quarter. This was Gay's best performance for fantasy purposes since Week 4, and the veteran has a nearly flawless 14-for-15 record at field-goal attempts on the season.