Gay went 2-for-2 in field-goal attempts and connected on both his extra-point kicks during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco.

Gay's two field goals were from 48 and 41 yards, and he's now made four of his five attempts since joining the Rams last week. Look for the second-year kicker to continue providing serviceable fantasy numbers moving forward, and next week's matchup against Arizona should prove to be a high-scoring bout and an especially favorable spot.