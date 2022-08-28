Gay went two for two on field goals and three for three on extra points during the preseason.

Gay's longest field goal was a 43-yard attempt during the Rams' second preseason game against the Texans. Cameron Dicker went a perfect three-for-three on extra points during the first preseason game against the Chargers, but was released on Aug 16. Gay should have little difficulty hanging on to the starting role on a prolific offense, which should bring plenty of opportunities for the accurate kicker, who made 32 of 34 field goals and 48 of 49 extra points during the 2021 campaign.

