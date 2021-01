Gay hit all three of his field-goal attempts and lone extra-point kick during Sunday's 18-7 win over Arizona.

Gay's now connected on all nine of his field-goal attempts and each of his six extra-point kicks over the past four games. He projects to remain a serviceable option against Seattle in the wild-card round. It's also worth noting that he's probably positioned himself to kick for the Rams again in 2021, which has proven to be a favorable fantasy setup under head coach Sean McVay.