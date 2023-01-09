Gay connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Gay opened the scoring for the Rams with a 22-yard field goal, and later tacked on field goals from 45 and 38 yards. Gay, who will be an unrestricted free agent, had another impressive season with the Rams, going 28-for-30 on field goals -- his only two misses coming from beyond 50 yards -- and 31-for-32 on extra points. The Rams will likely be keen on keeping the talented kicker, as Gay was one of the few components of the offense that was consistent from start to finish this season.