Gay connected on a 35-yard field goal and hit all three of his extra-point kicks during Thursday's 24-3 win over New England.

The second-year kicker was listed as questionable for Thursday's game with a shoulder injury, so it was encouraging to see him suit up and hit all four of his kicks in the convincing win. Gay's fantasy numbers probably could have been better if head coach Sean McVay opted to be more aggressive offensively instead of milking the clock, too. Expect Gay to remain a serviceable asset in most fantasy settings, and especially with upcoming matchups against the Jets and Seahawks.