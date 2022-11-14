Gay connected on a 37-yard field goal and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-17 loss against the Cardinals.

It was more of the same for the reliable Gay, as he had another perfect day of kicks, but once again had very little in the way of volume to help make him a viable fantasy option. The Rams looked dreadful on offense with Matthew Stafford (concussion) out, and the impending potential absence of Cooper Kupp (ankle) will only add to the difficulty of Gay finding scoring opportunities until the Rams get back on track.