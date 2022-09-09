Gay connected on a 57-yard field goal and made his only extra-point attempt in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Gay only got a single opportunity to show off one of the most reliable legs in the NFL during the Rams' season opener, but he did so in spectacular fashion, drilling a lengthy 57-yard field goal in the second quarter to tie the game. That would be the last time Gay would take the field, as the Bills shut down the Rams offense from there. Gay should have more chances to produce in a Week 2 showdown with the Falcons.